ספריית חברות
Joveo
עובדים כאן? תבעו את החברה שלכם

Joveo משכורות

המשכורת של Joveo נעה בין $21,471 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מנהל תפעול עסקי ברמה הנמוכה לבין $90,450 עבור הצלחת לקוחות ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Joveo. עודכן לאחרונה: 9/6/2025

$160K

קבלו שכר הוגן, לא תשחקו איתכם

ניהלנו משא ומתן על אלפי הצעות עבודה והשגנו בקביעות העלאות של 30,000$+ (לפעמים 300,000$+). קבלו משא ומתן על השכר שלכם או את ה קורות החיים שלכם לבדיקה על ידי המומחים האמיתיים - מגייסים שעושים זאת מדי יום.

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $29.1K
מנהל מוצר
Median $88.4K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
Median $79.5K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

64 10
64 10
מנהל תפעול עסקי
$21.5K
הצלחת לקוחות
$90.5K
מדען נתונים
$45.8K
לא מוצאים את התפקיד שלכם?

חפשו את כל השכר בעמוד התגמול או הוסיפו את השכר שלכם כדי לעזור לפתוח את הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Joveo הוא הצלחת לקוחות at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $90,450. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Joveo הוא $62,633.

משרות מובילות

    לא נמצאו משרות מובילות עבור Joveo

חברות קשורות

  • Checkfront
  • HackerRank
  • Top Hat
  • VTEX
  • SmartRecruiters
  • ראה את כל החברות ➜

משאבים נוספים