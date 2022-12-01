ספריית חברות
Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory
Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory משכורות

המשכורת של Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory נעה בין $93,100 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור אנליסט פיננסי ברמה הנמוכה לבין $177,885 עבור מנהל תוכנית ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/26/2025

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $136K

מהנדס למידת מכונה

מהנדס תוכנה פול-סטאק

מהנדס מערכות

מדען מחקר

חוקר בינה מלאכותית

מהנדס תוכנה מערכות משובצות

מדען נתונים
Median $148K
מהנדס תעופה וחלל
Median $156K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

מהנדס חומרה
Median $135K

מהנדס חומרה משובצת

מהנדס מכונות
Median $150K
מהנדס חשמל
Median $135K
אנליסט אבטחת מידע
Median $130K
טכנולוג מידע
Median $115K
מעצב מוצר
Median $140K
מנהל פרויקט
Median $173K
מהנדס ביו-רפואי
$99.7K
מנהל תפעול עסקי
$164K
מהנדס אזרחי
$149K
מהנדס בקרה
$129K
אנליסט נתונים
$130K
אנליסט פיננסי
$93.1K
משאבי אנוש
$111K
מהנדס חומרים
$149K
מנהל מוצר
$154K
מנהל תוכנית
$178K
מגייס
$109K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$159K
אדריכל פתרונות
$127K
משקיע הון סיכון
$101K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory הוא מנהל תוכנית at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $177,885. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory הוא $135,500.

משאבים נוספים

