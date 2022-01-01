ספריית חברות
Joby Aviation משכורות

המשכורת של Joby Aviation נעה בין $109,450 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מגייס ברמה הנמוכה לבין $308,450 עבור מנהל תוכנית ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Joby Aviation. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/26/2025

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $175K

מהנדס תוכנה בקרת איכות (QA)

מהנדס מכונות
Median $175K
מהנדס חומרה
Median $155K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

מהנדס תעופה וחלל
$298K
מדען נתונים
$220K
מהנדס חשמל
$127K
שיווק
$255K
רופא
$131K
מעצב מוצר
$199K
מנהל תוכנית
$308K
מגייס
$109K
אנליסט אבטחת מידע
$109K
מנהל תוכנית טכנית
$152K
לא מוצאים את התפקיד שלכם?

חפשו את כל השכר בעמוד התגמול או הוסיפו את השכר שלכם כדי לעזור לפתוח את הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Joby Aviation הוא מנהל תוכנית at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $308,450. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Joby Aviation הוא $175,000.

משאבים נוספים

