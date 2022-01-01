מדריך חברות
Jacobs
Jacobs משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Jacobs נע בין $44,786 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מכירות בקצה התחתון ל-$194,000 עבור מנהל פרויקטים בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Jacobs. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/19/2025

מהנדס תוכנה
L1 $101K
L2 $99.7K
L3 $123K

מהנדס תוכנה מלא

מהנדס אזרחי
L1 $71.8K
L2 $103K
L3 $107K

מהנדס תחבורה

מהנדס מבנים

מהנדס מכונות
L1 $69.4K
L3 $108K

מנהל פרויקטים
L3 $143K
L5 $194K
מדען נתונים
Median $148K
מהנדס אווירוחלל
Median $108K
אנליסט אבטחת סייבר
Median $80K
רואה חשבון
$133K
אנליסט עסקי
$69.7K
פיתוח עסקי
$85.2K
מהנדס כימיה
$84.6K
מהנדס חשמל
$60.2K
מהנדס גיאולוגי
$70.6K
מהנדס חומרה
$137K
טכנולוג מידע (IT)
$70.4K
יועץ ניהולי
$124K
מהנדס מערכות
$129K
מנהל מוצר
$98.5K
מנהל תוכנית
$146K
מכירות
$44.8K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$176K
אדריכל פתרונות
$184K

אדריכל נתונים

האם התואר שלך חסר?

חפש את כל המשכורות ב דף פיצויים או הוסף את המשכורת שלך כדי לעזור בפתיחת הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Jacobs הוא מנהל פרויקטים at the L5 level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $194,000. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Jacobs הוא $104,834.

