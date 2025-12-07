ספריית חברות
Jabian Consulting
Jabian Consulting יועץ ניהולי שכר

הפיצוי הכולל הממוצע של יועץ ניהולי in United States ב-Jabian Consulting נע בין $108K לבין $153K ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של Jabian Consulting. עדכון אחרון: 12/7/2025

השכר הכולל הממוצע

$122K - $139K
United States
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי
$108K$122K$139K$153K
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי

מה הן דרגות הקריירה ב Jabian Consulting?

שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור יועץ ניהולי ב-Jabian Consulting in United States עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של $153,400. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Jabian Consulting עבור תפקיד יועץ ניהולי in United States הוא $107,900.

משאבים נוספים

