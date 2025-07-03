ספריית חברות
Itau
עובדים כאן? תבעו את החברה שלכם

Itau משכורות

המשכורת של Itau נעה בין $6,378 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מעצב מוצר ברמה הנמוכה לבין $80,277 עבור מנהל מדע נתונים ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Itau. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/22/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
מהנדס תוכנה
Median $36.7K

מהנדס תוכנה בק-אנד

מהנדס תוכנה פול-סטאק

מהנדס נתונים

מדען נתונים
Median $33.9K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
Median $56.5K

What do Product Managers even do?

Like seriously, most of them have 0 technical ability. They show up to meetings, and when asked about basic requirements they say "I'll ask leadership" or lean on me to tell them, or give a corporate word salad to get out of the question all together. Then, as the engineer, I'm still left with figuring out the real requirements, socializing them, getting consensus, and implementing it. 

101 64
101 64
מנהל מוצר
Median $36.4K
אנליסט נתונים
Median $16.6K
אדריכל פתרונות
Median $50.5K
אנליסט עסקי
$16.6K
מנהל מדע נתונים
$80.3K
אנליסט פיננסי
$54K
משאבי אנוש
$17.7K
שיווק
$20.5K
מעצב מוצר
$6.4K
מנהל תוכנית
$33.7K
מנהל פרויקט
$33.7K
אנליסט אבטחת מידע
$31.6K
מנהל תוכנית טכנית
$38.2K
לא מוצאים את התפקיד שלכם?

חפשו את כל השכר בעמוד התגמול או הוסיפו את השכר שלכם כדי לעזור לפתוח את הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Itau הוא מנהל מדע נתונים at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $80,277. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Itau הוא $33,820.

משרות מובילות

    לא נמצאו משרות מובילות עבור Itau

חברות קשורות

  • Facebook
  • Roblox
  • Lyft
  • Pinterest
  • Uber
  • ראה את כל החברות ➜

משאבים נוספים

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/itau/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.