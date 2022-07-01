ספריית חברות
Issuu
עובדים כאן? תבעו את החברה שלכם

Issuu משכורות

המשכורת של Issuu נעה בין $45,768 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מהנדס תוכנה ברמה הנמוכה לבין $112,295 עבור מנהל הנדסת תוכנה ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Issuu. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/22/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
מהנדס תוכנה
$45.8K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$112K
לא מוצאים את התפקיד שלכם?

חפשו את כל השכר בעמוד התגמול או הוסיפו את השכר שלכם כדי לעזור לפתוח את הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Issuu הוא מנהל הנדסת תוכנה at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $112,295. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Issuu הוא $79,031.

משרות מובילות

    לא נמצאו משרות מובילות עבור Issuu

חברות קשורות

  • Dropbox
  • Square
  • Amazon
  • Google
  • Lyft
  • ראה את כל החברות ➜

משאבים נוספים

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/issuu/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.