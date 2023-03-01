ספריית חברות
Isracard
Isracard משכורות

המשכורת של Isracard נעה בין $25,309 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מכירות ברמה הנמוכה לבין $165,301 עבור מנהל הנדסת תוכנה ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Isracard. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/21/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
מהנדס תוכנה
Median $91.1K
עוזר אדמיניסטרטיבי
$98K
מהנדס אזרחי
$135K

מדען נתונים
$79.6K
אנליסט פיננסי
$45.4K
מנהל פרויקט
$83.4K
מכירות
$25.3K
אנליסט אבטחת מידע
$133K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$165K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Isracard הוא מנהל הנדסת תוכנה at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $165,301. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Isracard הוא $91,062.

