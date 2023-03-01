המשכורת של Isracard נעה בין $25,309 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מכירות ברמה הנמוכה לבין $165,301 עבור מנהל הנדסת תוכנה ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Isracard. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/21/2025
What do Product Managers even do?
חפשו את כל השכר בעמוד התגמול או הוסיפו את השכר שלכם כדי לעזור לפתוח את הדף.
For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/isracard/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.