ספריית חברות
Island Health
עובדים כאן? תבעו את החברה שלכם

Island Health משכורות

המשכורת החציונית של Island Health היא $68,081 עבור מהנדס תוכנה . Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Island Health. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/21/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
מהנדס תוכנה
$68.1K
לא מוצאים את התפקיד שלכם?

חפשו את כל השכר בעמוד התגמול או הוסיפו את השכר שלכם כדי לעזור לפתוח את הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Island Health הוא מהנדס תוכנה at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $68,081. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Island Health הוא $68,081.

משרות מובילות

    לא נמצאו משרות מובילות עבור Island Health

חברות קשורות

  • DoorDash
  • Microsoft
  • Uber
  • Coinbase
  • Apple
  • ראה את כל החברות ➜

משאבים נוספים

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/island-health/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.