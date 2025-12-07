ספריית חברות
Isentia
Isentia מהנדס תוכנה שכר

צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של Isentia. עדכון אחרון: 12/7/2025

השכר הכולל הממוצע

$94.9K - $108K
Philippines
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי
$82.7K$94.9K$108K$120K
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי

מה הן דרגות הקריירה ב Isentia?

שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור מהנדס תוכנה ב-Isentia in Philippines עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של ₱6,918,889. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Isentia עבור תפקיד מהנדס תוכנה in Philippines הוא ₱4,749,407.

