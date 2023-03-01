ספריית חברות
ISEE
ISEE משכורות

המשכורת של ISEE נעה בין $113,611 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מהנדס תוכנה ברמה הנמוכה לבין $185,925 עבור מהנדס חומרה ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של ISEE. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/21/2025

מהנדס חומרה
$186K
מהנדס תוכנה
$114K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-ISEE הוא מהנדס חומרה at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $185,925. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-ISEE הוא $149,768.

משאבים נוספים

