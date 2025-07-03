ספריית חברות
Iron Systems
Iron Systems משכורות

המשכורת של Iron Systems נעה בין $12,240 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מהנדס תוכנה ברמה הנמוכה לבין $111,440 עבור מנהל תוכנית טכנית ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Iron Systems. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/21/2025

מהנדס תוכנה
$12.2K
מנהל תוכנית טכנית
$111K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Iron Systems הוא מנהל תוכנית טכנית at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $111,440. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Iron Systems הוא $61,840.

משאבים נוספים

