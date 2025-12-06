ספריית חברות
Iris Business Services
עובדים כאן? תבעו את החברה שלכם
    Levels FYI Logo
  • שכר
  • מנהל מוצר

  • כל שכר מנהל מוצר

Iris Business Services מנהל מוצר שכר

הפיצוי הכולל הממוצע של מנהל מוצר in India ב-Iris Business Services נע בין ₹1.23M לבין ₹1.75M ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של Iris Business Services. עדכון אחרון: 12/6/2025

השכר הכולל הממוצע

$15.9K - $18.9K
India
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי
$14K$15.9K$18.9K$19.9K
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי

אנחנו צריכים רק 3 עוד מנהל מוצר דיווחים ב Iris Business Services כדי לפתוח!

הזמן את החברים והקהילה שלך להוסיף משכורות באופן אנונימי בפחות מ-60 שניות. יותר נתונים פירושם תובנות טובות יותר למחפשי עבודה כמוך ולקהילה שלנו!

💰 צפה בהכל משכורות

💪 תרום המשכורת שלך


תרום
מה הן דרגות הקריירה ב Iris Business Services?

קבל משכורות מאומתות לתיבת הדואר שלך

הירשם למשכורות מנהל מוצר מאומתות.תקבל את הפירוט של פרטי הפיצוי במייל. למד עוד

אתר זה מוגן על ידי reCAPTCHA ו מדיניות הפרטיות ו תנאי השירות חלים.

שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור מנהל מוצר ב-Iris Business Services in India עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של ₹1,750,291. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Iris Business Services עבור תפקיד מנהל מוצר in India הוא ₹1,232,814.

משרות מובילות

    לא נמצאו משרות מובילות עבור Iris Business Services

חברות קשורות

  • Flipkart
  • Spotify
  • Tesla
  • Dropbox
  • Snap
  • ראה את כל החברות ➜

משאבים נוספים

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/iris-business-services/salaries/product-manager.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.