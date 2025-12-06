ספריית חברות
  • שכר
  • מהנדס תוכנה

  • כל שכר מהנדס תוכנה

Iqgeo מהנדס תוכנה שכר

חבילת הפיצוי החציונית של מהנדס תוכנה in United Kingdom ב-Iqgeo מגיעה ל-£64.4K ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של Iqgeo. עדכון אחרון: 12/6/2025

חבילת שכר חציונית
company icon
Iqgeo
Software Engineer
Cambridge, EN, United Kingdom
סה״כ לשנה
$86.5K
דרגה
Mid Level
משכורת בסיס
$86.5K
Stock (/yr)
$0
בונוס
$0
שנים בחברה
1 שנה
שנות ניסיון
5 שנים
מה הן דרגות הקריירה ב Iqgeo?
הגשות שכר אחרונות
חברה

מיקום | תאריך

שם הדרגה

תג

שנות ניסיון

סה״כ / בחברה

תגמול כולל

בסיס | מניות (שנתי) | בונוס
לא נמצאו נתוני שכר
שכר התמחויות

תרום

שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור מהנדס תוכנה ב-Iqgeo in United Kingdom עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של £71,915. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Iqgeo עבור תפקיד מהנדס תוכנה in United Kingdom הוא £64,379.

משאבים נוספים

