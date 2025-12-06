ספריית חברות
InVivo Biosystems
InVivo Biosystems אדריכל פתרונות שכר

הפיצוי הכולל הממוצע של אדריכל פתרונות in Canada ב-InVivo Biosystems נע בין CA$122K לבין CA$177K ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של InVivo Biosystems. עדכון אחרון: 12/6/2025

השכר הכולל הממוצע

$101K - $117K
Canada
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי
$88.7K$101K$117K$129K
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי

מה הן דרגות הקריירה ב InVivo Biosystems?

שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור אדריכל פתרונות ב-InVivo Biosystems in Canada עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של CA$177,067. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-InVivo Biosystems עבור תפקיד אדריכל פתרונות in Canada הוא CA$122,013.

משאבים נוספים

