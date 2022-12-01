מדריך חברות
Investec
Investec משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Investec נע בין $21,164 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור בנקאי השקעות בקצה התחתון ל-$158,746 עבור מנהל הנדסת תוכנה בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Investec. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/13/2025

$160K

אנליסט נתונים
$72.4K
מדען נתונים
$92.4K
בנקאי השקעות
$21.2K

שיווק
$125K
מעצב מוצר
$65.2K
מנהל פרויקטים
$42.2K
מהנדס תוכנה
$81K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$159K
אדריכל פתרונות
$53.8K
שאלות נפוצות

The highest paying role reported at Investec is מנהל הנדסת תוכנה at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $158,746. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Investec is $72,417.

משאבים אחרים