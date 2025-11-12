ספריית חברות
Intuit
עובדים כאן? תבעו את החברה שלכם
    Levels FYI Logo
  • שכר
  • מעצב מוצר

  • מעצב חוויית משתמש

  • San Francisco Bay Area

Intuit מעצב חוויית משתמש שכר בSan Francisco Bay Area

פיצוי מעצב חוויית משתמש in San Francisco Bay Area ב-Intuit נע בין $128K ל-year עבור Product Designer 1 לבין $337K ל-year עבור Principal Product Designer. חבילת הפיצוי yearית החציונית in San Francisco Bay Area מגיעה ל-$274K. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של Intuit. עדכון אחרון: 11/12/2025

ממוצע רמה
הוסף תגמולהשווה רמות
שם הרמה
סה"כ
בסיס
מניות ()
בונוס
Product Designer 1
$128K
$112K
$12.2K
$3.3K
Product Designer 2
$121K
$109K
$6K
$6.1K
Senior Product Designer
$263K
$174K
$68.7K
$20.6K
Staff Product Designer
$340K
$199K
$102K
$39.3K
צפה 2 רמות נוספות
הוסף תגמולהשווה רמות
Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
הגשות שכר אחרונות
הוסףהוסף תגמולהוסף תגמול

חברה

מיקום | תאריך

שם הדרגה

תג

שנות ניסיון

סה״כ / בחברה

תגמול כולל

בסיס | מניות (שנתי) | בונוס
לא נמצאו נתוני שכר
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
ייצא נתוניםצפה במשרות פתוחות

לוח זמני הבשלה

25%

שנה 1

25%

שנה 2

25%

שנה 3

25%

שנה 4

סוג מניות
RSU

בIntuit, RSUs כפופים ללוח זמני הבשלה של 4 שנים:

  • 25% בוקע ב 1st-שנה (25.00% שנתי)

  • 25% בוקע ב 2nd-שנה (6.25% רבעוני)

  • 25% בוקע ב 3rd-שנה (6.25% רבעוני)

  • 25% בוקע ב 4th-שנה (6.25% רבעוני)



קבל משכורות מאומתות לתיבת הדואר שלך

הירשם למשכורות מעצב מוצר מאומתות.תקבל את הפירוט של פרטי הפיצוי במייל. למד עוד

אתר זה מוגן על ידי reCAPTCHA ו מדיניות הפרטיות ו תנאי השירות חלים.

שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור מעצב חוויית משתמש ב-Intuit in San Francisco Bay Area עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של $385,000. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Intuit עבור תפקיד מעצב חוויית משתמש in San Francisco Bay Area הוא $280,000.

משרות מובילות

    לא נמצאו משרות מובילות עבור Intuit

חברות קשורות

  • Google
  • Amazon
  • Apple
  • Microsoft
  • PayPal
  • ראה את כל החברות ➜

משאבים נוספים