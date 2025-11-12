ספריית חברות
Intuit
  • שכר
  • מעצב מוצר

  • מעצב חוויית משתמש

  • Greater San Diego Area

Intuit מעצב חוויית משתמש שכר בGreater San Diego Area

פיצוי מעצב חוויית משתמש in Greater San Diego Area ב-Intuit נע בין $239K ל-year עבור Senior Product Designer לבין $490K ל-year עבור Principal Product Designer. חבילת הפיצוי yearית החציונית in Greater San Diego Area מגיעה ל-$235K. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של Intuit. עדכון אחרון: 11/12/2025

ממוצע רמה
שם הרמה
סה"כ
בסיס
מניות ()
בונוס
Product Designer 1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Product Designer 2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Product Designer
$239K
$170K
$54.1K
$14.8K
Staff Product Designer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
הגשות שכר אחרונות
חברה

מיקום | תאריך

שם הדרגה

תג

שנות ניסיון

סה״כ / בחברה

תגמול כולל

בסיס | מניות (שנתי) | בונוס
לא נמצאו נתוני שכר
******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
לוח זמני הבשלה

25%

שנה 1

25%

שנה 2

25%

שנה 3

25%

שנה 4

סוג מניות
RSU

בIntuit, RSUs כפופים ללוח זמני הבשלה של 4 שנים:

  • 25% בוקע ב 1st-שנה (25.00% שנתי)

  • 25% בוקע ב 2nd-שנה (6.25% רבעוני)

  • 25% בוקע ב 3rd-שנה (6.25% רבעוני)

  • 25% בוקע ב 4th-שנה (6.25% רבעוני)



שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור מעצב חוויית משתמש ב-Intuit in Greater San Diego Area עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של $489,500. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Intuit עבור תפקיד מעצב חוויית משתמש in Greater San Diego Area הוא $208,000.

