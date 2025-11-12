פיצוי מעצב חוויית משתמש in Greater San Diego Area ב-Intuit נע בין $239K ל-year עבור Senior Product Designer לבין $490K ל-year עבור Principal Product Designer. חבילת הפיצוי yearית החציונית in Greater San Diego Area מגיעה ל-$235K. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של Intuit. עדכון אחרון: 11/12/2025
שם הרמה
סה"כ
בסיס
מניות ()
בונוס
Product Designer 1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Product Designer 2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Product Designer
$239K
$170K
$54.1K
$14.8K
Staff Product Designer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
חברה
שם הדרגה
שנות ניסיון
תגמול כולל
|לא נמצאו נתוני שכר
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
שנה 1
25%
שנה 2
25%
שנה 3
25%
שנה 4
בIntuit, RSUs כפופים ללוח זמני הבשלה של 4 שנים:
25% בוקע ב 1st-שנה (25.00% שנתי)
25% בוקע ב 2nd-שנה (6.25% רבעוני)
25% בוקע ב 3rd-שנה (6.25% רבעוני)
25% בוקע ב 4th-שנה (6.25% רבעוני)