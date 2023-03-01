מדריך חברות
Intesa Sanpaolo משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Intesa Sanpaolo נע בין $15,558 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור אנליסט פיננסי בקצה התחתון ל-$93,254 עבור אדריכל פתרונות בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Intesa Sanpaolo. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/13/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $47.7K

מהנדס תוכנה בצד השרת

אנליסט פיננסי
$15.6K
משאבי אנוש
$81.1K

מנהל פרויקטים
$85.7K
אנליסט אבטחת סייבר
$80.1K
אדריכל פתרונות
$93.3K
כותב טכני
$39.8K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Intesa Sanpaolo הוא אדריכל פתרונות at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $93,254. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Intesa Sanpaolo הוא $80,056.

משאבים אחרים