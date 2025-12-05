ספריית חברות
InterWell Health מדען נתונים שכר

הפיצוי הכולל הממוצע של מדען נתונים in United States ב-InterWell Health נע בין $154K לבין $223K ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של InterWell Health. עדכון אחרון: 12/5/2025

השכר הכולל הממוצע

$174K - $203K
United States
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי
$154K$174K$203K$223K
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור מדען נתונים ב-InterWell Health in United States עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של $223,125. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-InterWell Health עבור תפקיד מדען נתונים in United States הוא $153,750.

