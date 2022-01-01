ספריית חברות
Interactive Brokers
עובדים כאן? תבעו את החברה שלכם

Interactive Brokers משכורות

המשכורת של Interactive Brokers נעה בין $11,558 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור טכנולוג מידע ברמה הנמוכה לבין $400,000 עבור מנהל הנדסת תוכנה ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Interactive Brokers. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/25/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
מהנדס תוכנה
L2 $160K
L3 $192K
L4 $205K
L5 $285K
L6 $352K

מהנדס תוכנה בק-אנד

מהנדס תוכנה פול-סטאק

אנליסט אבטחת מידע
Median $280K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
Median $400K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

68 30
68 30
תפעול עסקי
$109K
אנליסט נתונים
$116K
מדען נתונים
$132K
משאבי אנוש
$85.4K
טכנולוג מידע
$11.6K
משפטי
$106K
שיווק
$106K
מעצב מוצר
$174K
מנהל מוצר
$99.5K
מנהל פרויקט
$189K
לא מוצאים את התפקיד שלכם?

חפשו את כל השכר בעמוד התגמול או הוסיפו את השכר שלכם כדי לעזור לפתוח את הדף.


לוח זמני הבשלה

10%

שנה 1

15%

שנה 2

15%

שנה 3

15%

שנה 4

15%

שנה 5

15%

שנה 6

15%

שנה 7

סוג מניות
RSU

בInteractive Brokers, RSUs כפופים ללוח זמני הבשלה של 7 שנים:

  • 10% בוקע ב 1st-שנה (10.00% שנתי)

  • 15% בוקע ב 2nd-שנה (15.00% שנתי)

  • 15% בוקע ב 3rd-שנה (15.00% שנתי)

  • 15% בוקע ב 4th-שנה (15.00% שנתי)

  • 15% בוקע ב 5th-שנה (15.00% שנתי)

  • 15% בוקע ב 6th-שנה (15.00% שנתי)

  • 15% בוקע ב 7th-שנה (15.00% שנתי)

יש לך שאלה? שאל את הקהילה.

בקר בקהילת Levels.fyi כדי להתחבר עם עובדים מחברות שונות, לקבל טיפים לקריירה ועוד.

בקר עכשיו!

שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Interactive Brokers הוא מנהל הנדסת תוכנה עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $400,000. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Interactive Brokers הוא $160,026.

משרות מובילות

    לא נמצאו משרות מובילות עבור Interactive Brokers

חברות קשורות

  • Robinhood
  • PJT Partners
  • Affirm
  • Upstart
  • Virtu Financial
  • ראה את כל החברות ➜

משאבים נוספים

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/interactive-brokers/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.