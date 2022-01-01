המשכורת של Interactive Brokers נעה בין $11,558 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור טכנולוג מידע ברמה הנמוכה לבין $400,000 עבור מנהל הנדסת תוכנה ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Interactive Brokers. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/25/2025
Hybrid made me Depressed
Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...
חפשו את כל השכר בעמוד התגמול או הוסיפו את השכר שלכם כדי לעזור לפתוח את הדף.
10%
שנה 1
15%
שנה 2
15%
שנה 3
15%
שנה 4
15%
שנה 5
15%
שנה 6
15%
שנה 7
בInteractive Brokers, RSUs כפופים ללוח זמני הבשלה של 7 שנים:
10% בוקע ב 1st-שנה (10.00% שנתי)
15% בוקע ב 2nd-שנה (15.00% שנתי)
15% בוקע ב 3rd-שנה (15.00% שנתי)
15% בוקע ב 4th-שנה (15.00% שנתי)
15% בוקע ב 5th-שנה (15.00% שנתי)
15% בוקע ב 6th-שנה (15.00% שנתי)
15% בוקע ב 7th-שנה (15.00% שנתי)
בקר בקהילת Levels.fyi כדי להתחבר עם עובדים מחברות שונות, לקבל טיפים לקריירה ועוד.
For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/interactive-brokers/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.