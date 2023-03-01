מדריך חברות
Interac משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Interac נע בין $54,953 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור טכנולוג מידע (IT) בקצה התחתון ל-$100,269 עבור אנליסט אבטחת סייבר בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Interac. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/10/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $87.1K
מנהל מוצר
Median $60K
מדען נתונים
$65.4K

טכנולוג מידע (IT)
$55K
מנהל תוכנית
$81.1K
אנליסט אבטחת סייבר
$100K
האם התואר שלך חסר?

חפש את כל המשכורות ב דף פיצויים או הוסף את המשכורת שלך כדי לעזור בפתיחת הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Interac הוא אנליסט אבטחת סייבר at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $100,269. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Interac הוא $73,280.

משאבים אחרים