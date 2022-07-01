מדריך חברות
IntelyCare
עובד כאן? תבע את החברה שלך

IntelyCare משכורות

טווח המשכורת של IntelyCare נע בין $100,500 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מדען נתונים בקצה התחתון ל-$197,010 עבור מנהל מדעי נתונים בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של IntelyCare. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/10/2025

$160K

קבל תשלום, לא משחק

ניהלנו משא ומתן על אלפי הצעות ומשיגים באופן קבוע העלאות של 30 אלף דולר + (לפעמים 300 אלף דולר +).קבל את המשכורת שלך במשא ומתן או את קורות החיים שלך נבדקו על ידי המומחים האמיתיים - מגייסים שעושים את זה מדי יום.

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $148K
מנהל מדעי נתונים
$197K
מדען נתונים
$101K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

58 9
58 9
מנהל עיצוב מוצר
$182K
מנהל מוצר
$116K
האם התואר שלך חסר?

חפש את כל המשכורות ב דף פיצויים או הוסף את המשכורת שלך כדי לעזור בפתיחת הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-IntelyCare הוא מנהל מדעי נתונים at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $197,010. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-IntelyCare הוא $148,000.

משרות מומלצות

    לא נמצאו משרות מומלצות עבור IntelyCare

חברות קשורות

  • Coinbase
  • Microsoft
  • Uber
  • Spotify
  • Lyft
  • צפה בכל החברות ➜

משאבים אחרים