Intellum
Intellum משכורות

המשכורת של Intellum נעה בין $99,615 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מהנדס תוכנה ברמה הנמוכה לבין $182,408 עבור מנהל מוצר ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Intellum. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/25/2025

מנהל מוצר
$182K
מהנדס תוכנה
$99.6K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Intellum הוא מנהל מוצר at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $182,408. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Intellum הוא $141,011.

משאבים נוספים

