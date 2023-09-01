ספריית חברות
intelliHR משכורות

המשכורת של intelliHR נעה בין $84,948 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מהנדס תוכנה ברמה הנמוכה לבין $162,505 עבור מנהל הנדסת תוכנה ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של intelliHR. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/25/2025

מהנדס תוכנה
$84.9K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$163K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-intelliHR הוא מנהל הנדסת תוכנה at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $162,505. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-intelliHR הוא $123,726.

