Intelligent Medical Objects
Intelligent Medical Objects משכורות

המשכורת של Intelligent Medical Objects נעה בין $82,159 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור אנליסט עסקי ברמה הנמוכה לבין $304,470 עבור מנהל עיצוב מוצר ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Intelligent Medical Objects. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/25/2025

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $98K
אנליסט עסקי
$82.2K
מדען נתונים
$140K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

67 30
67 30
מנהל עיצוב מוצר
$304K
מנהל מוצר
$180K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Intelligent Medical Objects הוא מנהל עיצוב מוצר at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $304,470. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Intelligent Medical Objects הוא $140,140.

משאבים נוספים

