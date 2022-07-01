מדריך חברות
IntelliGenesis
עובד כאן? תבע את החברה שלך

IntelliGenesis משכורות

טווח המשכורת של IntelliGenesis נע בין $94,525 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור טכנולוג מידע (IT) בקצה התחתון ל-$167,160 עבור אנליסט אבטחת סייבר בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של IntelliGenesis. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/10/2025

$160K

קבל תשלום, לא משחק

ניהלנו משא ומתן על אלפי הצעות ומשיגים באופן קבוע העלאות של 30 אלף דולר + (לפעמים 300 אלף דולר +).קבל את המשכורת שלך במשא ומתן או את קורות החיים שלך נבדקו על ידי המומחים האמיתיים - מגייסים שעושים את זה מדי יום.

מדען נתונים
Median $126K
טכנולוג מידע (IT)
$94.5K
אנליסט אבטחת סייבר
$167K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

58 9
58 9
מהנדס תוכנה
$167K
האם התואר שלך חסר?

חפש את כל המשכורות ב דף פיצויים או הוסף את המשכורת שלך כדי לעזור בפתיחת הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-IntelliGenesis הוא אנליסט אבטחת סייבר at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $167,160. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-IntelliGenesis הוא $146,415.

משרות מומלצות

    לא נמצאו משרות מומלצות עבור IntelliGenesis

חברות קשורות

  • Snap
  • Flipkart
  • Facebook
  • Uber
  • Spotify
  • צפה בכל החברות ➜

משאבים אחרים