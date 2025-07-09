מדריך חברות
Intellias משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Intellias נע בין $15,288 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור שיווק בקצה התחתון ל-$95,574 עבור מנהל הנדסת תוכנה בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Intellias. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/10/2025

$160K

קבל תשלום, לא משחק

ניהלנו משא ומתן על אלפי הצעות ומשיגים באופן קבוע העלאות של 30 אלף דולר + (לפעמים 300 אלף דולר +).קבל את המשכורת שלך במשא ומתן או את קורות החיים שלך נבדקו על ידי המומחים האמיתיים - מגייסים שעושים את זה מדי יום.

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $60K

מהנדס תוכנה בצד השרת

אנליסט עסקי
$65.8K
אנליסט נתונים
$35K

מהנדס חומרה
$63.6K
טכנולוג מידע (IT)
$77.6K
שיווק
$15.3K
מנהל פרויקטים
$40.1K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$95.6K
אדריכל פתרונות
$82.3K
מנהל תוכנית טכנית
$67.3K
האם התואר שלך חסר?

חפש את כל המשכורות ב דף פיצויים או הוסף את המשכורת שלך כדי לעזור בפתיחת הדף.


