Intellect Design Arena
Intellect Design Arena משכורות

המשכורת של Intellect Design Arena נעה בין $8,476 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור כותב טכני ברמה הנמוכה לבין $38,311 עבור מדען נתונים ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Intellect Design Arena. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/24/2025

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $9.2K
מדען נתונים
Median $38.3K
שיווק
$20.4K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

67 30
67 30
מנהל מוצר
$36.1K
כותב טכני
$8.5K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Intellect Design Arena הוא מדען נתונים עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $38,311. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Intellect Design Arena הוא $20,422.

