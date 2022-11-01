ספריית חברות
Intelcom
Intelcom משכורות

המשכורת של Intelcom נעה בין $60,476 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור Information Technologist (IT) ברמה הנמוכה לבין $105,874 עבור מנהל הנדסת תוכנה ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Intelcom. עודכן לאחרונה: 10/21/2025

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $82.1K
Information Technologist (IT)
$60.5K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$106K

לא מוצאים את התפקיד שלכם?

חפשו את כל השכר בעמוד התגמול או הוסיפו את השכר שלכם כדי לעזור לפתוח את הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Intelcom הוא מנהל הנדסת תוכנה at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $105,874. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Intelcom הוא $82,130.

משרות מובילות

    לא נמצאו משרות מובילות עבור Intelcom

