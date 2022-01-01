מדריך חברות
Integral Ad Science
עובד כאן? תבע את החברה שלך

Integral Ad Science משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Integral Ad Science נע בין $105,525 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מכירות בקצה התחתון ל-$320,390 עבור טכנולוג מידע (IT) בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Integral Ad Science. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/10/2025

$160K

קבל תשלום, לא משחק

ניהלנו משא ומתן על אלפי הצעות ומשיגים באופן קבוע העלאות של 30 אלף דולר + (לפעמים 300 אלף דולר +).קבל את המשכורת שלך במשא ומתן או את קורות החיים שלך נבדקו על ידי המומחים האמיתיים - מגייסים שעושים את זה מדי יום.

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $175K

מהנדס תוכנה מלא

מנהל מוצר
Median $165K
טכנולוג מידע (IT)
$320K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

58 9
58 9
מכירות
$106K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$269K
אדריכל פתרונות
$159K
מנהל תוכנית טכנית
$131K
חוקר חוויית משתמש
$109K
האם התואר שלך חסר?

חפש את כל המשכורות ב דף פיצויים או הוסף את המשכורת שלך כדי לעזור בפתיחת הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Integral Ad Science הוא טכנולוג מידע (IT) at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $320,390. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Integral Ad Science הוא $162,100.

משרות מומלצות

    לא נמצאו משרות מומלצות עבור Integral Ad Science

חברות קשורות

  • Sitecore
  • REI Systems
  • FiscalNote
  • Swimlane
  • AlgoSec
  • צפה בכל החברות ➜

משאבים אחרים