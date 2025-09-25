ספריית חברות
  • שכר
  • מהנדס תוכנה

  • כל שכר מהנדס תוכנה

Intact Financial Corporation מהנדס תוכנה שכר

חבילת הפיצוי החציונית של מהנדס תוכנה in Canada ב-Intact Financial Corporation מגיעה ל-CA$77.4K ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של Intact Financial Corporation. עדכון אחרון: 9/25/2025

חבילת שכר חציונית
company icon
Intact Financial Corporation
Software Developer 1
Montreal, QC, Canada
סה״כ לשנה
CA$77.4K
דרגה
L4
משכורת בסיס
CA$77.4K
Stock (/yr)
CA$0
בונוס
CA$0
שנים בחברה
0 שנים
שנות ניסיון
0 שנים
מה הן דרגות הקריירה ב Intact Financial Corporation?

CA$225K

הגשות שכר אחרונות
חברה

מיקום | תאריך

שם הדרגה

תג

שנות ניסיון

סה״כ / בחברה

תגמול כולל

בסיס | מניות (שנתי) | בונוס
לא נמצאו נתוני שכר
******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
שכר התמחויות

כותרות כלולות

מהנדס תוכנה בק-אנד

מהנדס תוכנה פול-סטאק

מהנדס דבאופס

מהנדס בינה מלאכותית

שאלות נפוצות

משרות מובילות

    לא נמצאו משרות מובילות עבור Intact Financial Corporation

