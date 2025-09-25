ספריית חברות
Intact Financial Corporation
עובדים כאן? תבעו את החברה שלכם
    Levels FYI Logo
  • שכר
  • מנהל מדעי נתונים

  • כל שכר מנהל מדעי נתונים

Intact Financial Corporation מנהל מדעי נתונים שכר

חבילת הפיצוי החציונית של מנהל מדעי נתונים in Canada ב-Intact Financial Corporation מגיעה ל-CA$178K ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של Intact Financial Corporation. עדכון אחרון: 9/25/2025

חבילת שכר חציונית
company icon
Intact Financial Corporation
Data Science Manager
Montreal, QC, Canada
סה״כ לשנה
CA$178K
דרגה
-
משכורת בסיס
CA$155K
Stock (/yr)
CA$0
בונוס
CA$22.7K
שנים בחברה
1 שנה
שנות ניסיון
16 שנים
מה הן דרגות הקריירה ב Intact Financial Corporation?

CA$225K

קבלו שכר הוגן, לא תשחקו איתכם

ניהלנו משא ומתן על אלפי הצעות עבודה והשגנו בקביעות העלאות של 30,000$+ (לפעמים 300,000$+). קבלו משא ומתן על השכר שלכם או את ה קורות החיים שלכם לבדיקה על ידי המומחים האמיתיים - מגייסים שעושים זאת מדי יום.

הגשות שכר אחרונות
הוסףהוסף תגמולהוסף תגמול

חברה

מיקום | תאריך

שם הדרגה

תג

שנות ניסיון

סה״כ / בחברה

תגמול כולל

בסיס | מניות (שנתי) | בונוס
לא נמצאו נתוני שכר
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
ייצא נתוניםצפה במשרות פתוחות

תרום

קבל משכורות מאומתות לתיבת הדואר שלך

הירשם למשכורות מנהל מדעי נתונים מאומתות.תקבל את הפירוט של פרטי הפיצוי במייל. למד עוד

אתר זה מוגן על ידי reCAPTCHA ו מדיניות הפרטיות ו תנאי השירות חלים.

שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור מנהל מדעי נתונים ב-Intact Financial Corporation in Canada עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של CA$202,131. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Intact Financial Corporation עבור תפקיד מנהל מדעי נתונים in Canada הוא CA$175,088.

משרות מובילות

    לא נמצאו משרות מובילות עבור Intact Financial Corporation

חברות קשורות

  • Square
  • Netflix
  • LinkedIn
  • Databricks
  • Flipkart
  • ראה את כל החברות ➜

משאבים נוספים