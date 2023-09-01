ספריית חברות
Insurance Corporation of British Columbia
Insurance Corporation of British Columbia משכורות

המשכורת של Insurance Corporation of British Columbia נעה בין $20,732 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור אנליסט פיננסי ברמה הנמוכה לבין $100,500 עבור אנליסט עסקי ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Insurance Corporation of British Columbia. עודכן לאחרונה: 10/21/2025

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $58.4K
תפעול עסקי
$43.9K
אנליסט עסקי
$101K

קופי רייטר
$56K
מדען נתונים
$80.8K
אנליסט פיננסי
$20.7K
מנהל מוצר
$101K
משקיע הון סיכון
$23.5K
לא מוצאים את התפקיד שלכם?

חפשו את כל השכר בעמוד התגמול או הוסיפו את השכר שלכם כדי לעזור לפתוח את הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Insurance Corporation of British Columbia הוא אנליסט עסקי at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $100,500. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Insurance Corporation of British Columbia הוא $57,189.

