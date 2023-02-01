מדריך חברות
Insurance Auto Auctions
עובד כאן? תבע את החברה שלך

Insurance Auto Auctions משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Insurance Auto Auctions נע בין $63,315 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור טכנולוג מידע (IT) בקצה התחתון ל-$153,765 עבור מנהל הנדסת תוכנה בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Insurance Auto Auctions. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/10/2025

$160K

קבל תשלום, לא משחק

ניהלנו משא ומתן על אלפי הצעות ומשיגים באופן קבוע העלאות של 30 אלף דולר + (לפעמים 300 אלף דולר +).קבל את המשכורת שלך במשא ומתן או את קורות החיים שלך נבדקו על ידי המומחים האמיתיים - מגייסים שעושים את זה מדי יום.

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $120K
טכנולוג מידע (IT)
$63.3K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$154K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

58 9
58 9
האם התואר שלך חסר?

חפש את כל המשכורות ב דף פיצויים או הוסף את המשכורת שלך כדי לעזור בפתיחת הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Insurance Auto Auctions הוא מנהל הנדסת תוכנה at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $153,765. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Insurance Auto Auctions הוא $120,000.

משרות מומלצות

    לא נמצאו משרות מומלצות עבור Insurance Auto Auctions

חברות קשורות

  • Flipkart
  • Google
  • Lyft
  • Tesla
  • Microsoft
  • צפה בכל החברות ➜

משאבים אחרים