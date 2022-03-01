מדריך חברות
Insulet
Insulet משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Insulet נע בין $37,192 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור שירות לקוחות בקצה התחתון ל-$201,000 עבור מנהל הנדסת תוכנה בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Insulet. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/10/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $143K
מהנדס מכונות
Median $81K
מהנדס ביו-רפואי
$101K

שירות לקוחות
$37.2K
שיווק
$185K
מנהל מוצר
$158K
מנהל פרויקטים
$60.2K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$201K
חוקר חוויית משתמש
$110K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Insulet הוא מנהל הנדסת תוכנה at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $201,000. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Insulet הוא $110,445.

משאבים אחרים