Innovaccer משכורות

המשכורת של Innovaccer נעה בין $9,325 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור אנליסט נתונים ברמה הנמוכה לבין $260,100 עבור מנהל עיצוב מוצר ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Innovaccer. עודכן לאחרונה: 9/6/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Software Engineer 1 $15K
Software Engineer 2 $38.3K

מהנדס תוכנה בק-אנד

מדען נתונים
Median $17.5K
מנהל מוצר
Median $55.8K

מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
Median $67.7K
אנליסט נתונים
Median $9.3K
מעצב מוצר
Median $21.6K
מנהל מדעי נתונים
$70.8K
טכנולוג מידע (IT)
$77.7K
יועץ ניהולי
$16.5K
תפעול שיווק
$11.8K
מנהל עיצוב מוצר
$260K
מכירות
$11.8K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Innovaccer הוא מנהל עיצוב מוצר at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $260,100. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Innovaccer הוא $21,561.

