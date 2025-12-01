ספריית חברות
Inmar
עובדים כאן? תבעו את החברה שלכם
    Levels FYI Logo
  • שכר
  • מנהל מדע נתונים

  • כל שכר מנהל מדע נתונים

Inmar מנהל מדע נתונים שכר

הפיצוי הכולל הממוצע של מנהל מדע נתונים in United States ב-Inmar נע בין $153K לבין $222K ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של Inmar. עדכון אחרון: 12/1/2025

השכר הכולל הממוצע

$174K - $202K
United States
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי
$153K$174K$202K$222K
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי

אנחנו צריכים רק 3 עוד מנהל מדע נתונים דיווחים ב Inmar כדי לפתוח!

הזמן את החברים והקהילה שלך להוסיף משכורות באופן אנונימי בפחות מ-60 שניות. יותר נתונים פירושם תובנות טובות יותר למחפשי עבודה כמוך ולקהילה שלנו!

💰 צפה בהכל משכורות

💪 תרום המשכורת שלך


תרום
מה הן דרגות הקריירה ב Inmar?

קבל משכורות מאומתות לתיבת הדואר שלך

הירשם למשכורות מנהל מדע נתונים מאומתות.תקבל את הפירוט של פרטי הפיצוי במייל. למד עוד

אתר זה מוגן על ידי reCAPTCHA ו מדיניות הפרטיות ו תנאי השירות חלים.

שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור מנהל מדע נתונים ב-Inmar in United States עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של $222,482. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Inmar עבור תפקיד מנהל מדע נתונים in United States הוא $153,307.

משרות מובילות

    לא נמצאו משרות מובילות עבור Inmar

חברות קשורות

  • HCSS
  • Caissa
  • Fast Enterprises
  • CitiusTech
  • J.D. Power
  • ראה את כל החברות ➜

משאבים נוספים

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/inmar/salaries/data-science-manager.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.