Inmar משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Inmar נע בין $79,600 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור משאבי אנוש בקצה התחתון ל-$224,400 עבור שיווק בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Inmar. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/19/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $109K
מנהל מדעי נתונים
$188K
מדען נתונים
$110K

אנליסט פיננסי
$86.7K
משאבי אנוש
$79.6K
שיווק
$224K
מנהל מוצר
$147K
מכירות
$124K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$159K
האם התואר שלך חסר?

חפש את כל המשכורות ב דף פיצויים או הוסף את המשכורת שלך כדי לעזור בפתיחת הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

Die am besten bezahlte Rolle, die bei Inmar gemeldet wurde, ist שיווק at the Common Range Average level mit einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $224,400. Dies umfasst Grundgehalt sowie potenzielle Aktienvergütung und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung, die bei Inmar gemeldet wurde, beträgt $124,375.

