Infront X משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Infront X נע בין $43,512 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מנהל פרויקטים בקצה התחתון ל-$181,090 עבור מנהל מוצר בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Infront X. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/12/2025

$160K

מנהל מוצר
$181K
מנהל פרויקטים
$43.5K
מהנדס תוכנה
$92.8K

מנהל תוכנית טכנית
$161K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Infront X הוא מנהל מוצר at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $181,090. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Infront X הוא $126,793.

משאבים אחרים