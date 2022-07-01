מדריך חברות
Infovista
עובד כאן? תבע את החברה שלך

Infovista משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Infovista נע בין $59,700 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מעצב מוצר בקצה התחתון ל-$120,011 עבור אדריכל פתרונות בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Infovista. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/11/2025

$160K

קבל תשלום, לא משחק

ניהלנו משא ומתן על אלפי הצעות ומשיגים באופן קבוע העלאות של 30 אלף דולר + (לפעמים 300 אלף דולר +).קבל את המשכורת שלך במשא ומתן או את קורות החיים שלך נבדקו על ידי המומחים האמיתיים - מגייסים שעושים את זה מדי יום.

מעצב מוצר
$59.7K
מהנדס תוכנה
$101K
אדריכל פתרונות
$120K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

58 9
58 9
האם התואר שלך חסר?

חפש את כל המשכורות ב דף פיצויים או הוסף את המשכורת שלך כדי לעזור בפתיחת הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

Infovista में सबसे अधिक वेतन देने वाली भूमिका אדריכל פתרונות at the Common Range Average level है जिसका वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $120,011 है। इसमें आधार वेतन के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस भी शामिल है।
Infovista में रिपोर्ट किया गया मध्यमान वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $101,490 है।

משרות מומלצות

    לא נמצאו משרות מומלצות עבור Infovista

חברות קשורות

  • Flipkart
  • Databricks
  • DoorDash
  • Amazon
  • Pinterest
  • צפה בכל החברות ➜

משאבים אחרים