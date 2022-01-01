מדריך חברות
Infostretch
Infostretch משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Infostretch נע בין $118,000 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מהנדס תוכנה בקצה התחתון ל-$169,150 עבור מנהל עיצוב מוצר בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Infostretch. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/11/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $118K
טכנולוג מידע (IT)
$136K
מנהל עיצוב מוצר
$169K

האם התואר שלך חסר?

חפש את כל המשכורות ב דף פיצויים או הוסף את המשכורת שלך כדי לעזור בפתיחת הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Infostretch הוא מנהל עיצוב מוצר at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $169,150. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Infostretch הוא $135,675.

משאבים אחרים