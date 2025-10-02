פיצוי מהנדס תוכנה in Netherlands ב-Infor מגיע ל-€70.2K ל-year עבור Senior Software Engineer. חבילת הפיצוי yearית החציונית in Netherlands מגיעה ל-€64.9K. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של Infor. עדכון אחרון: 10/2/2025
שם הרמה
סה"כ
בסיס
מניות
בונוס
Associate Software Engineer
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Software Engineer
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Senior Software Engineer
€70.2K
€70.2K
€0
€0
Team Lead Software Engineer
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
חברה
שם הדרגה
שנות ניסיון
תגמול כולל
|לא נמצאו נתוני שכר
