Infor
  • שכר
  • מהנדס תוכנה

  • כל שכר מהנדס תוכנה

  • Netherlands

Infor מהנדס תוכנה שכר בNetherlands

פיצוי מהנדס תוכנה in Netherlands ב-Infor מגיע ל-€70.2K ל-year עבור Senior Software Engineer. חבילת הפיצוי yearית החציונית in Netherlands מגיעה ל-€64.9K. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של Infor. עדכון אחרון: 10/2/2025

ממוצע תגמול לפי רמה
שם הרמה
סה"כ
בסיס
מניות
בונוס
Associate Software Engineer
(רמת כניסה)
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Software Engineer
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Senior Software Engineer
€70.2K
€70.2K
€0
€0
Team Lead Software Engineer
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
הגשות שכר אחרונות
חברה

מיקום | תאריך

שם הדרגה

תג

שנות ניסיון

סה״כ / בחברה

תגמול כולל

בסיס | מניות (שנתי) | בונוס
לא נמצאו נתוני שכר
מה הן דרגות הקריירה ב Infor?

שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור מהנדס תוכנה ב-Infor in Netherlands עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של €75,494. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Infor עבור תפקיד מהנדס תוכנה in Netherlands הוא €64,918.

