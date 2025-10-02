פיצוי מהנדס תוכנה in Greater Toronto Area ב-Infor מגיע ל-CA$93.1K ל-year עבור Associate Software Engineer. חבילת הפיצוי yearית החציונית in Greater Toronto Area מגיעה ל-CA$98.8K. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של Infor. עדכון אחרון: 10/2/2025
שם הרמה
סה"כ
בסיס
מניות
בונוס
Associate Software Engineer
CA$93.1K
CA$93.1K
CA$0
CA$0
Software Engineer
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
Senior Software Engineer
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
Team Lead Software Engineer
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
חברה
שם הדרגה
שנות ניסיון
תגמול כולל
|לא נמצאו נתוני שכר
