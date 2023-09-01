מדריך חברות
Inetum
עובד כאן? תבע את החברה שלך

Inetum משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Inetum נע בין $19,857 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור אנליסט נתונים בקצה התחתון ל-$162,089 עבור תפעול עסקי בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Inetum. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/19/2025

$160K

קבל תשלום, לא משחק

ניהלנו משא ומתן על אלפי הצעות ומשיגים באופן קבוע העלאות של 30 אלף דולר + (לפעמים 300 אלף דולר +).קבל את המשכורת שלך במשא ומתן או את קורות החיים שלך נבדקו על ידי המומחים האמיתיים - מגייסים שעושים את זה מדי יום.

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $33K

מהנדס תוכנה מלא

תפעול עסקי
$162K
אנליסט עסקי
$48.8K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

60 9
60 9
אנליסט נתונים
$19.9K
טכנולוג מידע (IT)
$37K
יועץ ניהולי
$25.2K
מנהל מוצר
$30.5K
מנהל פרויקטים
$38.3K
אדריכל פתרונות
$42.1K
האם התואר שלך חסר?

חפש את כל המשכורות ב דף פיצויים או הוסף את המשכורת שלך כדי לעזור בפתיחת הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

Najviša plaćena uloga prijavljena u tvrtki Inetum je תפעול עסקי at the Common Range Average level s godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $162,089. To uključuje osnovnu plaću, kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju dionicama i bonuse.
Medijalna godišnja ukupna kompenzacija prijavljena u tvrtki Inetum je $36,991.

משרות מומלצות

    לא נמצאו משרות מומלצות עבור Inetum

חברות קשורות

  • Netflix
  • Flipkart
  • Facebook
  • Uber
  • Dropbox
  • צפה בכל החברות ➜

משאבים אחרים