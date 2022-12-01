מדריך חברות
IndiaMART משכורות

טווח המשכורת של IndiaMART נע בין $6,585 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מכירות בקצה התחתון ל-$28,744 עבור מנהל מוצר בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של IndiaMART. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/19/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $13.8K

מהנדס תוכנה מלא

מהנדס תוכנה בצד השרת

מנהל מוצר
Median $28.7K
מכירות
$6.6K

הון סיכון
$11.8K
האם התואר שלך חסר?

חפש את כל המשכורות ב דף פיצויים או הוסף את המשכורת שלך כדי לעזור בפתיחת הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

La compensació total anual mediana informada a IndiaMART és de $12,839.

