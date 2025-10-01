ספריית חברות
פיצוי מהנדס תוכנה in Greater Tokyo Area ב-Indeed נע בין ¥12.34M ל-year עבור L1 לבין ¥37.51M ל-year עבור L3. חבילת הפיצוי yearית החציונית in Greater Tokyo Area מגיעה ל-¥25.35M. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של Indeed. עדכון אחרון: 10/1/2025

ממוצע תגמול לפי רמה
הוסף תגמולהשווה רמות
שם הרמה
סה"כ
בסיס
מניות
בונוס
L0
(רמת כניסה)
¥ --
¥ --
¥ --
¥ --
L1
Software Engineer I
¥12.34M
¥10.78M
¥1.37M
¥190K
L2
Software Engineer II
¥19.49M
¥12.86M
¥5.28M
¥1.35M
L2-II
Senior Software Engineer
¥30.5M
¥16.74M
¥11.3M
¥2.46M
¥23.75M

הגשות שכר אחרונות
חברה

מיקום | תאריך

שם הדרגה

תג

שנות ניסיון

סה״כ / בחברה

תגמול כולל

בסיס | מניות (שנתי) | בונוס
שכר התמחויות

לוח זמני הבשלה

25%

שנה 1

25%

שנה 2

25%

שנה 3

25%

שנה 4

סוג מניות
RSU

בIndeed, RSUs כפופים ללוח זמני הבשלה של 4 שנים:

  • 25% בוקע ב 1st-שנה (25.00% שנתי)

  • 25% בוקע ב 2nd-שנה (6.25% רבעוני)

  • 25% בוקע ב 3rd-שנה (6.25% רבעוני)

  • 25% בוקע ב 4th-שנה (6.25% רבעוני)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.

33.3%

שנה 1

33.3%

שנה 2

33.4%

שנה 3

סוג מניות
RSU

בIndeed, RSUs כפופים ללוח זמני הבשלה של 3 שנים:

  • 33.3% בוקע ב 1st-שנה (33.30% שנתי)

  • 33.3% בוקע ב 2nd-שנה (8.32% רבעוני)

  • 33.4% בוקע ב 3rd-שנה (8.35% רבעוני)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.



מהנדס תוכנה בק-אנד

מהנדס תוכנה פול-סטאק

מהנדס תוכנה בדיקות איכות

מהנדס נתונים

מהנדס תוכנה ייצור

שאלות נפוצות

The highest paying salary package reported for a מהנדס תוכנה at Indeed in Greater Tokyo Area sits at a yearly total compensation of ¥41,017,747. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Indeed for the מהנדס תוכנה role in Greater Tokyo Area is ¥23,976,276.

משאבים נוספים