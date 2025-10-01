פיצוי מנהל מוצר in Greater Austin Area ב-Indeed נע בין $179K ל-year עבור L2 לבין $687K ל-year עבור L6. חבילת הפיצוי yearית החציונית in Greater Austin Area מגיעה ל-$348K. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של Indeed. עדכון אחרון: 10/1/2025
שם הרמה
סה"כ
בסיס
מניות
בונוס
L2
$179K
$125K
$34.7K
$19K
L3
$192K
$132K
$44.9K
$14.5K
L4
$353K
$173K
$160K
$20.5K
L5
$494K
$230K
$202K
$62.8K
חברה
שם הדרגה
שנות ניסיון
תגמול כולל
|לא נמצאו נתוני שכר
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
שנה 1
25%
שנה 2
25%
שנה 3
25%
שנה 4
בIndeed, RSUs כפופים ללוח זמני הבשלה של 4 שנים:
25% בוקע ב 1st-שנה (25.00% שנתי)
25% בוקע ב 2nd-שנה (6.25% רבעוני)
25% בוקע ב 3rd-שנה (6.25% רבעוני)
25% בוקע ב 4th-שנה (6.25% רבעוני)
RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.
33.3%
שנה 1
33.3%
שנה 2
33.4%
שנה 3
בIndeed, RSUs כפופים ללוח זמני הבשלה של 3 שנים:
33.3% בוקע ב 1st-שנה (33.30% שנתי)
33.3% בוקע ב 2nd-שנה (8.32% רבעוני)
33.4% בוקע ב 3rd-שנה (8.35% רבעוני)
RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.