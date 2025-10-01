ספריית חברות
פיצוי מעצב מוצר in New York City Area ב-Indeed נע בין $204K ל-year עבור L2 לבין $228K ל-year עבור L3. חבילת הפיצוי yearית החציונית in New York City Area מגיעה ל-$231K. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של Indeed. עדכון אחרון: 10/1/2025

ממוצע תגמול לפי רמה
שם הרמה
סה"כ
בסיס
מניות
בונוס
Associate Designer
L1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Designer
L2
$204K
$142K
$46.5K
$15.3K
Senior Designer
L3
$228K
$162K
$51.6K
$14.7K
Lead Designer
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
צפה 2 רמות נוספות
הגשות שכר אחרונות
חברה

מיקום | תאריך

שם הדרגה

תג

שנות ניסיון

סה״כ / בחברה

תגמול כולל

בסיס | מניות (שנתי) | בונוס
לא נמצאו נתוני שכר
לוח זמני הבשלה

25%

שנה 1

25%

שנה 2

25%

שנה 3

25%

שנה 4

סוג מניות
RSU

בIndeed, RSUs כפופים ללוח זמני הבשלה של 4 שנים:

  • 25% בוקע ב 1st-שנה (25.00% שנתי)

  • 25% בוקע ב 2nd-שנה (6.25% רבעוני)

  • 25% בוקע ב 3rd-שנה (6.25% רבעוני)

  • 25% בוקע ב 4th-שנה (6.25% רבעוני)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.

33.3%

שנה 1

33.3%

שנה 2

33.4%

שנה 3

סוג מניות
RSU

בIndeed, RSUs כפופים ללוח זמני הבשלה של 3 שנים:

  • 33.3% בוקע ב 1st-שנה (33.30% שנתי)

  • 33.3% בוקע ב 2nd-שנה (8.32% רבעוני)

  • 33.4% בוקע ב 3rd-שנה (8.35% רבעוני)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.



שאלות נפוצות

El paquete salarial más alto reportado para un מעצב מוצר en Indeed in New York City Area está en una compensación total anual de $307,500. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier posible compensación en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Indeed para el puesto de מעצב מוצר in New York City Area es $204,000.

