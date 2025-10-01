ספריית חברות
Indeed מדען נתונים שכר בGreater Austin Area

פיצוי מדען נתונים in Greater Austin Area ב-Indeed נע בין $161K ל-year עבור L1 לבין $291K ל-year עבור L3. חבילת הפיצוי yearית החציונית in Greater Austin Area מגיעה ל-$241K. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של Indeed. עדכון אחרון: 10/1/2025

ממוצע תגמול לפי רמה
שם הרמה
סה"כ
בסיס
מניות
בונוס
L0
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L1
Data Scientist I
$161K
$128K
$15.9K
$18K
L2
Data Scientist II
$174K
$140K
$20.7K
$13K
L2-II
Senior Data Scientist
$230K
$188K
$21.7K
$20K
הגשות שכר אחרונות
חברה

מיקום | תאריך

שם הדרגה

תג

שנות ניסיון

סה״כ / בחברה

תגמול כולל

בסיס | מניות (שנתי) | בונוס
לא נמצאו נתוני שכר
לוח זמני הבשלה

25%

שנה 1

25%

שנה 2

25%

שנה 3

25%

שנה 4

סוג מניות
RSU

בIndeed, RSUs כפופים ללוח זמני הבשלה של 4 שנים:

  • 25% בוקע ב 1st-שנה (25.00% שנתי)

  • 25% בוקע ב 2nd-שנה (6.25% רבעוני)

  • 25% בוקע ב 3rd-שנה (6.25% רבעוני)

  • 25% בוקע ב 4th-שנה (6.25% רבעוני)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.

33.3%

שנה 1

33.3%

שנה 2

33.4%

שנה 3

סוג מניות
RSU

בIndeed, RSUs כפופים ללוח זמני הבשלה של 3 שנים:

  • 33.3% בוקע ב 1st-שנה (33.30% שנתי)

  • 33.3% בוקע ב 2nd-שנה (8.32% רבעוני)

  • 33.4% בוקע ב 3rd-שנה (8.35% רבעוני)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.



שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור מדען נתונים ב-Indeed in Greater Austin Area עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של $394,200. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Indeed עבור תפקיד מדען נתונים in Greater Austin Area הוא $221,125.

משאבים נוספים